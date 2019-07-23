Injured bald eagle rescued in Isabella County

(7/23/2019) - An American bald eagle is getting a second chance after being rescued by Isabella County sheriff deputies and a bird sanctuary.

Deputies found the eagle on Saturday near the intersection of Rosebush and Chippewa roads. Police captured the bird with help from members of the Wildlife Recovery Association.

The organization took custody of the eagle and is help it recover so it can be released back into the wild. Members are confident the eagle will have a clean bill of health.

It was not clear how the bird was injured.