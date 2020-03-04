Inmate assaults deputy at Genesee County Jail

(03/04/2020) - A deputy was assaulted in the Genesee County Jail.

Surveillance video shows an inmate throwing a water bottle and then striking the deputy without reason on Feb. 24.

Deputy Janiskee has less than two years on the job and he said this is the first time he's been assaulted. He visited the hospital and needed two stitches on the bottom of his lip, but he's recovering well.

Janiskee supervises a floor of about 30 inmates with a wide range of obstacles, including severe mental illness, physical disability and behavioral issues. This means he needs to act with patience.

"On a normal floor, you're yelling a lot. On this one, you kind of can't do that. You let some of the small things go. I have to go up and talk to people rather than just telling them to lock down," Janiskee said.

On Feb. 24, however, he couldn't let this one go.

While supervising an open area of the jail, Janiskee was blindsided. An inmate threw a water bottle in his direction and struck the deputy without reason.

"I don't remember the first few seconds of the altercation, but at that time I still had 30 other inmates out all behind my back, so I wanted to end this as quickly as possible," Janiskee said.

In less than 20 seconds, Janiskee dropped the inmate using his knee and hit him with two closed-fist strikes to the head, called a code and handcuffed the inmate.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Janiskee followed protocol very well.

"Across the country, law enforcement and correctional officers have to deal with what's called the force continuum from verbal commands all the way to deadly force, and the burden falls on us, meaning that depending on the threat that we receive, we have to respond just one click higher than that in order to stop the threat and protect other people and ourselves," Swanson said.

He said assault in the jail is declining significantly since 2006 despite this incident because of their ability to talk people down.

At that time in 2006, there were 600 inmate-on-inmate assaults and 66 employee injuries. In 2019, that plummeted down to 14 inmate-on-inmate assaults and just six employee injuries.