Inmate transfer to courthouse in Saginaw raising safety concerns

A cage outside the Saginaw County courthouse is raising questions about if its part of the transport process.

It's a process the sheriff himself calls dangerous.

The new Saginaw County Jail continues to get ready for a transfer of inmates from the old jail.

That's expected the first week of April.

But a tunnel that would move inmates to the courthouse for court hearings won't be done for several months.

Although the cage put outside the courthouse is not believed to be a holding area for inmates, the sheriff has safety concerns over how this is going to work.

"We've always transported prisoners underground to the courthouse, its for safety, its perfect for what we need," says Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

This is actually the new tunnel that will allow deputies to take inmates to the Saginaw County courthouse, but it can't be finished until a portion of the old jail is taken down.

In the meantime, the county plans to build a temporary fenced-in area, where inmates will be driven from the new jail, to the enclosed area outside the courthouse.

A cage was placed by the courthouse on Monday, but Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says it will not be part of the secured-fenced in area for the inmates.

Its not clear why the cage was put here in the first place and Belleman says he expects it to be gone soon. But Federspiel says some type of secured fencing has to be put in place here to bring the inmates into the courthouse through an emergency exit door.

"We can't bring them in the front door because they would interact with victims, witnesses and others, its just not safe," he says.

Federspiel says he has other safety concerns.

"Its challenging, because we are going to be surrounded by civilians parking in that lot, walking in that lot," he says.

Federspiel is also concerned for the safety of the inmates, who will be arriving in the enclosure to appear for their scheduled court hearings, some for violent crimes.

"A vehicle could drive right through it, you could have somebody with weapons, we have to be very careful in doing so," he says.

Federspiel says he believes he will have to transport inmates above ground from the new jail to the courthouse for at least four months.