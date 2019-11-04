Inmates help fix outdoor areas at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

(11/4/2019) - Shelter animals, staff members and volunteers at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center are standing on solid ground again.

Saginaw County Jail inmates help spread wood chips around the Saginaw County Animal Shelter to improve the muddy grounds where pets get to exercise outdoors.

Recent, soggy weather turned the outdoor exercise area into a muddy mess. But Saginaw County Jail inmates were brought in Monday to spread out three trailer loads of wood chips donated by Jack's Tree Service.

"The wood chips are going to help level the mud and the holes that are in the ground, and they're going to be able to be able to make the walk way far safer for the volunteers and the staff who bring the animals in and out of the fenced in area, so it's going to be a great assistance to the safety and welfare of our staff and our animals," said Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.

Voters approved a millage to pay for a new animal shelter in 2018, which is expected to include more outdoor room for the animals. The county has not selected a location for the new shelter yet.