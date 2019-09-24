Innocent coincidence or intentional show of hate? Grand Blanc parent believes student t-shirt bears Nazi symbol

(09/24/19)- An innocent coincidence or an intentional show of hate?

A Grand Blanc High School Parent upset over a t-shirt for the student section -- which he believes bears a Nazi symbol.

"very shocked, that something like this would get passed them."

The t-shirt is currently being sold and worn by students in the student section during football games.

The parent said "s s" used to spell out "student section" on the back of the shirt look like the Nazi symbol.

"I saw nothing but SS, that's all I saw and that's why it disturbed me,"

"Adolf Hitler, as in German, World War II, that's all I saw I saw it as hate," the parent said

The parent-- who didn't want to be identified- says his child-- a student at Grand Blanc High School was offended... and brought it to his attention Saturday.

"My son didn't have to point it out to me, below the g and b dad, I just saw it," the parent said.

The SS was created in 1925 to guard Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

From 1929 to 1945, the SS grew from a small paramilitary unit to one of the largest and most powerful organizations in Nazi Germany.

"I'm not saying it was an innocent mistake, you look at the letters, they spell SS," the parent said.

He says he reached out to school officials, not once, but twice, to voice his concerns about the potentially offensive t-shirt.

"Mr Green didn't think there was anything offensive on there because the two letters not as long as if they were the SS symbol." the parent said.

He says he was disappointed with the response and there is a history lesson to learn from this and the school received a failing grade.

"I would like for them to say everybody give the shirts back, because we should not be wearing these, even though they "quote appear to be okay," the parent said.

ABC12 reached out to school officials ask about the t-shirt. We are still waiting to hear back.