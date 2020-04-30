Inpatient rehab at Hurley providing signs of hope for those critically sickened by COVID-19

(04/20/20) - A Flint preacher says he was hospitalized for one month and on a ventilator for more than three weeks before being taken off of it and placed in inpatient rehab at Hurley Medical Center.

"I'm constantly regaining my strength, constantly regaining my mental faculties, everything," said Mark Jones, Sr.

When Jones woke up he says he felt alone and as though he had experienced a series of dreams.

"I felt all alone like no one was around that I knew that I could relate to as I slowly came off of the influence of the ventilator,” he said.

A vision of his family brought him back from the brink.

"To have those familiar faces, their voices, it gave me the boost that I needed to keep fighting. So I didn't give up," he said.

Rehabilitation inside of the hospital where you're being treated isn't something every seriously ill COVID-19 patient has access to simply because only certain hospitals offer the service.

Jones says he's grateful that Hurley is one of them.

Joshua Carlson is the rehab therapy coordinator at the Flint hospital.

"Not only are you losing strength in the legs and the arms, but you're losing the strength for those muscles that allow you to eat, speak," Carlson said.

He takes pride in what Hurley has built during this unprecedented time.

"In our community and across the nation, some inpatient rehabs have actually closed in light of the COVID outbreak, where we have expanded and accepted seeing the need here in Genesee County to be able to bring these patients in," Carlson said.

Doctor of Physical Therapy Bill Thomas showed us the 14 bed containment unit via photographs. Physical, occupational and speech therapy are all done there, all of which Jones receives.

"Anything from as simple as starting off just trying to get out of bed safely to walking in the hallway, transferring with showers," Thomas said. "These are all things that are extremely important for patients coming out of this this, a sense of stability that they have to go through and functional independence trying to regain that."

The fist bumps and the positive energy coming from Thomas are things Jones says he appreciates as he fights his way back to full strength.

"Staff here at Hurley has proven to me how they obviously love the people," he said.

"It's just such a unity of the hospital that you don't see it many situations. I think we're just all extremely fortunate to be a part of it," Thomas said.

Not everyone with the coronavirus needs inpatient rehab but for those who were especially sick and have to re-learn how to perform basic tasks, Jones' story is a hopeful one. They are keeping track of those stories at Hurley as much as anything else.

"Mark is just one of many triumphant stories we are experiencing on a day to day basis," Carlson said.

"To find out that I made it, I came through all of my physical therapy and everything. I've come through it all and I feel like a champion."

Mark should be coming home in a few days, and the man of faith is eager to share his good news.