Intense rain forces closure of Halloween haunt

(10/14/19) - A popular Halloween haunt is the latest victim of this year's intense rain.

Phillip Abney, one of five people who own Wild Woods of Terror in Kochville Township, describes it as a swamp. "There's standing water everywhere. It's not going anywhere."

Abney, Dennis Latty and the other three owners made the decision to close for the remainder of the season on Sunday.

"Very sad," Abney said. "It's very disheartening that we had to make this decision."

In normal years they'd be open every Friday and Saturday of October leading up to Halloween.

They draw between 100 and 900 people a night, depending on the weather.

But when Abney and Latty came back out here Sunday to try and salvage half their season a foam wall used in one of their scenes sealed the deal. "They were floating. So that was kind of like the straw that broke camel's back," Abney said.

In their 15 or more years of owning the Wild Woods of Terror they've dealt with soggy nights.

"In our entrance, if it on rainy nights you know sometimes it gets greasy from so many people walking so, you can put straw down. Back there you'd have to put pontoons down," Latty said.

Together the water, mud and darkness make for a potentially dangerous situation, especially when people are scared.

"We don't want to put people at risk, it's a safety issue for everybody," Abney said.

It's truly heartbreaking for all five owners. Not only is this a business, they know it's a family tradition for many.

"They come here for the good time. There's a lot of people that won't go in the woods but they'll come sit by the fire. They bring their kids, they have a good time," Latty said.

They're crossing their fingers for next year. One year underwater is more than enough.

"Already invested the money to get it up and running, so we're out the money there. The kids that are out in the woods, they're out money that may be a Christmas gift or something for them," Abney said.

This year they had 40 paid actors who will not be able to work.