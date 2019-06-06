Interactive mapping of mid-Michigan rivers coming soon

With temperatures starting to improve this is the perfect time to hit the lakes and rivers.

A new parks initiative is giving people a chance people to see what's in store for them here in mid-Michigan.

It's like google maps for our rivers.

Ryan Abrahamsen sets off for his voyage of the Tittabawassee River in Midland Thursday. Abrahamsen and his team at Terrain 360 are mapping rivers all around mid-Michigan.

"The Cass River, the Flint, the Shiawassee and we wrapped that up last week. We are also doing the Saginaw River, and that should be done in the next couple of weeks,” Terrain 360 owner Abrahamsen said.

Recently getting out on the rivers has been hard with all the rain.

"We've had to stop in the middle of the day to cover the camera equipment and the gear,” Abrahamsen said.

Finally there was a break in the weather.

"It's a perfect day for mapping," Abrahamsen said.

These maps will be interactive.

"A little bit like Google Street view, but only for the outdoors,” Abrahamsen said.

Lifted several feet in the air on Abrahamsen's boat are six cameras that take snapshots every 60 feet.

"One cool feature of this particular river when the Chippewa comes into the Tittabawassee there's this really cool pyramid structure called The Tridge," Abrahamsen said.

Saginaw County Parks hired this team so more people can see the beauty around them.

"Hopefully encourage folks to get on our great waterways and on our beautiful trail systems,” Saginaw County Parks Director Brian Keenan-Lechel said.

Terrain 360 still has plenty still to map close to 400 miles to go.

After soaking in the scenery, Abrahamsen tends to find some time to cool off.

"Sometimes when it get super-hot out with all this water around you just want to jump in and I shut the motor down and do it," Abrahamsen said.

Abrahamsen normally gets around 50 miles down a day. He says he'll probably finish the Tittabawassee in three weeks. Abrahamsen says the rest of the trails might take until at least the end of August. We'll be able to see the trails when they are done on the Saginaw County Parks page and the Terrain 360 website.

