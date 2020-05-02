Interim deal reached in election lawsuit by blind voters

(5/2/20) - Michigan election officials have agreed to allow blind voters to use software to complete an absentee ballot in local elections Tuesday.

The deal filed in federal court Friday is a temporary fix in an ongoing lawsuit.

Blind voters will have an opportunity to request an absentee ballot typically reserved for military personnel or citizens who are out of the country. The ballots can be completed using electronic reader software. They still must be mailed or delivered to local clerks.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she's confident a long-term solution can be found.

