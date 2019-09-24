Bystanders rescue boy strapped into a car seat near Dort Highway

A child is found by himself strapped to a car seat on the side of a busy road in mid-Michigan Tuesday evening. Investigators are now looking into to see just exactly how he got there.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital. Child Protective Services are investigating why he was found feet away from Dort Highway.

Surveillance video in Flint showing intense moments for a young boy being pulled out of the middle of Windemere Avenue. People nearby found the boy strapped in a car seat.

"A lady told me right before I turned the corner she saw the baby actually walking with the car street strapped like a turtle-like the car seat was a shell on the baby's back," Deandre Dixon said.

The boy was found on a side street just off Dort Highway, which is an extremely busy road for many cars and trucks. Dixon was one of the many who stopped to aid the helpless child.

"The baby had no shoes and socks on," Dixon said.

The surveillance video captured by a local business has a lapse moment for just over a minute. In the video, you don't see the boy. A minute later, a woman is spotted pulling the child out of the middle of the road.

"It ain't cold out here. The baby had a little shake, so I got one of my sweaters out of the truck and covered the baby up and sat there and tried to keep the baby occupied as much as possible," Dixon said.

Dixon's fatherly instinct's kicked in and ran across the street to get the child some water.

"The baby seemed very thirsty and drank three big cups of Big John's so quick, and he ate like he never ate," Dixon said.

Dixon tried figuring out where the boy's parents were but had trouble talking to the child. So, he and several others waited until help arrived.

"I am just glad I was able to pull up and do what I can, and the kid didn't go into Dort Highway," Dixon said.

Flint police have notified the parents about the situation. CPS couldn't comment if the child was returned to the parents.