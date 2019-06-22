Police hope surveillance video will yield more clues in critical shooting of Flint teen outside Carman Ainsworth HS

(06/21/2019) - Flint Township police say they've detained about ten people and recovered several weapons after a shooting outside of Carman Ainsworth High School left a 15-year old boy critically injured.

Investigators are hoping the school's surveillance video will help them find who pulled the trigger.

The shooting at Carman Ainsworth High School happened outside the gymnasium.

Police say they were responding to a call at the high school about a large fight involving about 70 people, when they learned that one person had been shot.

There were two events underway at the school, a musical in the auditorium and a basketball showcase in the gymnasium.

The investigation is ongoing but they believe the fight started inside the building, and spilled outside.

The 15-year old who was shot in the chest was transported to the hospital for treatment. As of late Friday night, police said he is in critical condition.

We asked Lt. Brad Wangler if the shooter is among those in custody:

"I hope we have the person in custody that did the shooting," he said, "I cannot say that to be certain just because it's unfolding, we're reviewing video."

Investigators are also hoping the video will yield clues about what led up to the large fight that took place right before the shooting.

A witness tells us there was a small commotion that took place before the large fight.

Neither of the musical nor the basketball event being held at Carman Ainsworth on Friday night were school-sanctioned events.