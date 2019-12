(12/15/19) - A 33-year-old Otter Lake man has died after crashing his car in Marathon Township.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Deputies say Adam Dolmage was driving on North Lake Road when he had trouble going around a curve. He then went into a ditch and hit a tree head on.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.