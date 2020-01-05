Investigators identify two people killed in pair of deadly crashes in Gratiot County

(01/05/2020) - Deputies are continuing to investigate a pair of deadly accidents in Gratiot County that happened Saturday.

The first one happened just before noon on northbound US 127 near Van Buren Road in Emerson Township.

It involved one person, 21-year-old Autum Mendoza.

According to the sheriff, Mendoza left the roadway and went into the median before hitting a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor but investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine if she had a medical condition.

The second deadly crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in Sumner Township.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Midland man ran a stop sign on Harrison and Lumberjack roads -- then hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man from Bannister.

However, the passenger in his car -- 62-year-old Patricia Nokes -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is being treated at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The man who reportedly ran the stop sign was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

