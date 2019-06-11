Investigators hold briefing on Manhattan chopper crash

Investigators are working to determine what caused a helicopter to crash into the roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

The National Transportation Safety Board scheduled a briefing for Tuesday afternoon.

The Monday crash killed the pilot, Tim McCormack. The former fire chief in Clinton Corners, New York, was an experienced pilot.

The crash shook the 750-foot (229-meter) AXA Equitable building, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee.

The helicopter was flying in a driving downpour with low cloud cover and in tightly controlled airspace.

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 3,000 feet (914 meters) within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of Trump Tower, which is less than a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the crash site.

