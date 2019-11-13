Investment strategist says Diplomat Pharmacy must act fast as uncertain future looms

(11/13/19) - The future of Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy is uncertain. It not only has implications for mid-Michigan but also for its patients and providers across the country.

Diplomat's stock tumbled to a record low Tuesday, which was prompted by a dismal earnings report.

Investment strategist and CEO of Mainstay Capital Management David Kudla says there are a number of factors at play.

"They had a larger than expected loss for the 3rd quarter, a loss of $177 million, and this is the third straight quarter of losses," Kudla said. "But even more so, there is the news that they would not be participating in the specialty and retail networks for one of their largest payers as of November 28th."

Diplomat Pharmacy has strong ties to mid Michigan. It was founded in Flint in 1975, and it became a national specialty pharmacy in 2001.

ABC12 was there in 2010 when Diplomat moved its headquarters to a former General Motors facility on South Saginaw in Flint, which was made possible with more than $60-million in tax credits from the state.

The company went public in September 2014.

Then in the last couple of years it has acquired two benefit management companies. That's an area where Diplomat has struggled.

"They struggled in the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business line, and that's where they've been squeezed by competitors like Cigna, CVS and United Health, and it has made it more difficult for the smaller operators or mid size operators like in a lot of industries," Kudla said.

Kudla says the solution for Diplomat needs to come quickly.

"They are on the brink. There's a matter of months here. There's a short term timeline for this to be worked out however it goes. Whether it's a negotiation with current creditors on those credit agreements; whether its assistance from either a sale, a partial sale of assets, a partial buyer coming in, or a sale of the company," Kudla said.

The pharmaceutical services provider employs about 1,400 people in mid-Michigan.