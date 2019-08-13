Iosco County man claims $100,000 Poker Lotto grand prize

(8/13/2019) - An Iosco County man plans to use his $100,000 Michigan Lottery Poker Lotto prize as a down payment on a house and to pay for a vacation.

The 48-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five cards for the Aug. 6 drawing on a ticket he purchased at a convenience store in Waterford.

"I have been having a lot of luck playing Poker Lotto, so I continue to buy tickets daily," the winning player said.

He used a scanner at the store to check his ticket when it displayed a message for him to visit a Michigan Lottery office. A clerk at the store scanned the ticket and got the same message.

"I was amazed when I saw I had match all five to win $100,000," the winner said. "I couldn't believe it."

He claimed the prize on Monday.

"Having this extra cash to put a down payment on a house brings me so much relief," said the player. "It is such an amazing feeling."

Poker Lotto offers players two games in every hand: a chance to win $2 to $500 instantly in the store and a nightly drawing with prizes ranging from $3 to the grand prize of $100,000.

The instant win game is based on whether the player is dealt a winning hand. The $100,000 grand prize drawing is based on matching cards selected in a random drawing.

Each Poker Lotto play is $2 and may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.