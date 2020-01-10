Iran state TV, citing military, says country ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error

Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The partner of Julia Sologub, a member of the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, reacts as he holds a portrait of her at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Ukraine's president is calling on other countries to provide any information they have about the fatal crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statement, reported Thursday on his office's Facebook page, came after U.S. officials said it was "highly likely" that the plane was downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile. (Credit: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The statement came Saturday morning. It blames “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.