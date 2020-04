(4/9/2020) - Michigan's coronavirus situation showed signs of slowing on Thursday, as the number of new cases declined for the second day in a row.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,158 new presumptive cases on Thursday, which bring the state's total to 21,504.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan topped 100 for the fourth day in row with 117. That pushes the state's total to 1,076 -- over 1,000 for the first time.