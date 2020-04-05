Isabella County woman finds special way to tell her grandmother she's engaged

(04/05/20) - It's one of the many bright spots people are sharing with ABC12 during the coronavirus pandemic. An Isabella County woman used a letter board to tell her grandmother she is engaged.

Amanda Olson shared the video with ABC12 to, hopefully, make someone smile.

In the video you can see Betty Olson, 84, looking out the window from her Mt. Pleasant assisted living home. Betty reads the message with the help of her daughter, who happens to work at the facility and was able to record the moment from inside her room.

"You were right. I said yes. I'm engaged. I love you," the sign reads.

Betty celebrated with cheers.

After a unique UNO proposal, her granddaughter, Amanda, is getting married and gaining a bonus daughter. So, what was she right about? She saw the proposal coming.

"She said 'he's it. That's what's going to happen,' and I'm like, 'yeah okay.'"

The only thing keeping them from embracing is the coronavirus pandemic. Loved ones have been ordered to stay out of care facilities unless it's a matter of legality or necessary to the care of the person staying there. Amanda, who lives in Isabella County, would see her regularly before the emergency.

"You know, I thought for sure I'd be able to hug her and be there with her," Amanda said as she gets emotional. "She's so special to me."

Betty also has struggles with her memory, but in the moments captured on camera she showed that a grandmother's love is stronger than any disease.

"Her reaction was everything that my heart," Amanda said. "Knowing what she could do, it hit home in every way."

