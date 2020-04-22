Islamic Medical Association giving away $50,000 in gift cards to health care workers

(4/22/2020) - Flint-area doctors make up the Islamic Medical Association of Mid-Michigan are coming together to help their colleagues during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the group of 150 doctors has raised nearly $50,000 to support hospital staff at McLaren facilities, Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Members are handing out grocery store gift cards to nurses and other employees this week. They also bought personal protective equipment and N95 masks to boost supplies at the hospitals.

The organization is renting out dorm rooms for medical professionals who don't want to risk taking the virus home.

"The patients only know the doctors. So many people are helping us in what we do every day. So it comes natural to us, and with Ramadan coming, it made even more sense," said Dr. Sajid Chaudhry. "The basic tenant of Ramadan is helping and charity."

The Islamic Medical Association has operated a food pantry in Flint for several years. Members wanted to do more during the coronavirus pandemic to support professionals who help doctors every day.