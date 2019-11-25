Italia Gardens opens new Grand Blanc restaurant

(11/25/2019) - The long-awaited Italia Gardens in downtown Grand Blanc is officially up and running.

Italia Gardens opened its newest location in Grand Blanc.

The new restaurant offers a unique dining experience with an open kitchen, so guests can see how the food is made. It also features a wood-fired pizza oven.

With its location at 231 E. Grand Blanc Road on the corner of Grand Blanc Road and Davis Street next to City Hall, some were concerned with the parking situation. But owner Don Haley said there's no reason to worry.

"We share a parking lot with the city of Grand Blanc itself. That is who we bought the land from," he said. "But there are 70 parking spots when you count what the city has, as well as street parking and all of the adjacent lots. So there will be plenty parking for everybody."

Italia Gardens is hosting a private fundraiser for the Autism Support and Resource Center. But the restaurant will be open for lunch on Tuesday.

Regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.