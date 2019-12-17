Itinerary released for Trump, Pence visits to Michigan on Wednesday

(12/17/2019) - Plans are being released for visits by America's top two elected officials to Michigan on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence is landing at MBS International Airport, appearing at a rally and taking bus tour to Battle Creek. President Donald Trump is headlining a rally in Battle Creek in the evening.

Air Force Two is scheduled to land first at 11:05 a.m. and Pence will proceed to the Four Points by Sheraton Saginaw hotel for a "Workers for Trump" rally scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are required for entry to the rally and a limited amount of space is available. Entry will be on a first come first served basis.

After the rally, Pence is planning a bus tour from Saginaw to Battle Creek, where he will meet up with Trump before the 7 p.m. "Merry Christmas Rally" at Kellogg Arena.

Trump is flying to Michigan separately aboard Air Force One. He is scheduled to arrive at the Kellogg Arena in downtown Battle Creek and begin speaking around 7 p.m.

ABC12 will be at both campaign stops. Watch for full coverage on air and online Wednesday.