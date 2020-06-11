It's Free Fishing Weekend in Michigan. No licenses are required

(6/11/2020) - For two days, Michiganders can enjoy one of the state's best outdoor activities for free.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering the summer 2020 free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday. That means anyone fishing won't need a license.

Residents and out of state visitors can fish on both inland and the Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. Other fishing rules still will be in effect, such as fish size and the number of fish to keep.

“Being outdoors and enjoying Michigan’s world-class fisheries never gets old,” said Jim Dexter, DNR Fisheries Division chief. “We encourage families to plan a day of fishing for this year’s summer Free Fishing Weekend to enjoy the fun of fishing together.”

In addition to free fishing, admission to 103 Michigan state parks and recreation areas also remains free without a Recreation Passport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The DNR is enforcing social distancing guidelines, so people from different households should remain six feet apart while they are visiting state parks and recreation areas.

Michigan has offered Free Fishing Weekends since 1986 to promote use and awareness of the state's 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 11,000 inland lakes and miles of rivers.

The DNR offers another Free Fishing Weekend in February to promote ice fishing and outdoor winter recreation opportunities.