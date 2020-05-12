It's a whole new ballgame for Loons due to COVID-19

(05/12/2020)- With a nationwide health crisis in full swing-- It's a whole new ballgame for sports.

'I'm waiting and just as anxious to see what the outcome and what this means for baseball," said Great Lakes Loons President and GM, Brad Tammen.

From the pro teams to high school level, teams are trying to figure out how to safely put on the games that fans are anxious to see again.

"From the Loons standpoint, we are just patiently waiting to see the status of the minor league baseball system for the season and see how this will all come into play," he said.

Tammen said they are learning a new way of operating due to coronavirus.

"I think the most important thing is the safety of our fans our staff, the players. Everybody involved in coming to a ballpark. We are planning behind the scenes, so when we are given the go ahead to play ball again, which we hope to hear sometime in the coming months or even next year, we don't know. But here at Dow Diamond, we look forward to that and we want to assure people that we will have a safe environment," Tammen said.

Tammen says they are ready to play ball, when the time comes.

"We have a wonderful staff here that's been working behind the scenes to open up, to be prepared I guess you can say for when we are able to open up for a season. Whether it's the later part of this year or in the 2020-21 season," he said.