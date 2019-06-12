It's official: General Motors investing $150 million in Flint Assembly

(6/12/2019) - General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed speculation that the automaker will invest another $150 million to boost production of heavy duty pickup trucks at Flint Assembly.

The investment will help the plant manufacture more Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks, which have steadily growing demand.

"We have been running flat out for five years straight trying to produce as many trucks as we can," Reuss said during a press conference in the plant on Wednesday.

The first redesigned 2020 Silverado and Sierra models are being shipped from the plant and should arrive on dealers' lots beginning Monday. The models are the first with an all-new look.

Reuss previously was in Flint on Feb. 5, when he unveiled the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck manufactured at Flint Assembly. He also announced the plant would receive 1,000 relocated jobs from now-closed GM plants.