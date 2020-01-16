Jackknifed semi truck slides into Michigan State Police patrol SUV on I-69

(1/16/2020) - A Michigan State Police patrol SUV was hit while blocking traffic on I-69 in Flint on Thursday.

Michigan State Police and the Flint Fire Department responded to a crash on westbound I-69 at Dort Highway around 11:45 a.m. Troopers were blocking the left lane while working the crash scene.

A semi truck driver traveling in the middle lane hit the brakes too hard as he approached the scene on icy roads, according to investigators.

That caused the truck to jackknife, slide into the median wall and hit the patrol SUV. No injuries were reported and all lanes of I-69 have reopened.