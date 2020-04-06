Jack's Fruit and Meat Market store to reopen after employee tests positive for coronavirus

(4/6/2020) - A Jack's Fruit and Meat Market location in Essexville will reopen on Tuesday after the store announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Facebook on Sunday by the store. The store said that an employee was "being personally impacted and testing positive for COVID-19."

The Essexville store was then closed on Sunday for deep cleaning and disinfecting and remained closed on Monday.

Ranita Baker, who lives in Essexville, said that she had just shopped at the store last week.

“Well, I went there to get meat and chicken and stuff and I just found out yesterday that someone had it [coronavirus] and it’s scary,” she said.

Baker said that as soon as she heard the news, many questions popped in her head.

“Am I going to get it? Who else has got it? Who else works there that’s got it? Are they touching the food? And all that,” she said.

ABC12 reached out to the store for additional information and was told that no other details would be released.

The store did say on social media that they are working with the local health department and are following their guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

For shoppers like Baker, just the news of a case being in her own town makes her uneasy.

“So being local, it hits home," she said. "You hear about Detroit, Oakland County with the amount of people down there but here it’s starting to creep up so it’s hitting home. Close to home."

And she said that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"You got to stay safe," Baker said. "You got to take the precautions, wash your hands, sanitize and stay home if you have to.”

All other Jack's Fruit and Meat Market locations were not impacted by this and remained open. Additional measures have been put in place at all locations limiting the amount of customers that can be inside a store at a time.

For the stores in Bay City, Midland, Essexville, and Shields, 25 customers will be allowed in at a time. The location in Saginaw will be limited to 50 people. One person per family will be allowed in at a time as well.

The Essexville location is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.