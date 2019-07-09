Jacquelyne Tyson found guilty but mentally ill for double murder in Grand Blanc

Jacquelyne Tyson has been found guilty but mentally ill for murdering two women in the leasing office of Grand Oaks Aparetments in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC (WJRT) (7/9/2019) - A 56-year-old woman was found guilty but mentally ill for the shooting deaths of two women in the leasing office of a Grand Blanc apartment complex.

Jacquelyne Tyson, 56, still faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole when she is sentenced. A jury reached the verdict Tuesday after a lengthy trial, which was delayed by mental competency exams.

Tyson was a tenant at Grand Oak Apartments on Grand Blanc Road when the murders took place in July 2016. She walked into the office and opened fire on the two women inside: Tamara Johnson and Lyric Work.

Johnson, 45, died at the hospital while Work, who was 20 and pregnant at the time, delivered her baby during an emergency C-section before she died.

Tyson was found guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder for Work's death and second-degree murder for Johnson's death.

Tyson's attorneys sought mental competency exams before trial, saying she suffers from paranoia and couldn't assist with her own defense. Two court-ordered exams found her fit to stand trial, however.

 