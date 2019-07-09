Jacquelyne Tyson found guilty but mentally ill for double murder in Grand Blanc

(7/9/2019) - A 56-year-old woman was found guilty but mentally ill for the shooting deaths of two women in the leasing office of a Grand Blanc apartment complex.

Jacquelyne Tyson, 56, still faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole when she is sentenced. A jury reached the verdict Tuesday after a lengthy trial, which was delayed by mental competency exams.

Tyson was a tenant at Grand Oak Apartments on Grand Blanc Road when the murders took place in July 2016. She walked into the office and opened fire on the two women inside: Tamara Johnson and Lyric Work.

Johnson, 45, died at the hospital while Work, who was 20 and pregnant at the time, delivered her baby during an emergency C-section before she died.

Tyson was found guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder for Work's death and second-degree murder for Johnson's death.

Tyson's attorneys sought mental competency exams before trial, saying she suffers from paranoia and couldn't assist with her own defense. Two court-ordered exams found her fit to stand trial, however.