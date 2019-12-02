Jaden Smith donates fourth Water Box to give Flint residents clean water

(12/2/2019) - Young actor and rapper Jaden Smith was back in Flint on Monday continuing his efforts to help the city bounce back from the water crisis.

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith donated his fourth Water Box to a Flint community center.

The 21-year-old son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, along with his nonprofit, donated a fourth Water Box. This one will sit at the Latinx Technology and Community Center on Flint's east side.

The Water Box is a mobile filtration system that reduces heavy metals and bacteria from water, producing roughly 10 gallons a minute.

This one is specially labeled in both English and Spanish, so it's more accessible to Flint's Hispanic population. Smith hopes to keep bringing Water Boxes to Flint until there's no longer a need.