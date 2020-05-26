James Township resident try to pick-up the pieces after devastating flooding

(5/26/2020) - Saginaw County was also hit pretty hard by the aftermath of the Edenville and Gladwin dam breaches, as the Tittabawassee River over flowed and flooded many residents homes.

The damage done to Streiter Drive is astounding.

"Most of home in this subdivision are un-liveable at this time," said Matt Gehrcke, 21-year James Township resident. "My house itself nine inches of water on the main floor. Anything that was on the floor got wet. With the greasey mud that got in it's pretty much a loss."

Matt Gehrcke says he moved into his home in 1999 and because of the Great flood of '86 he had to rebuild the house something he won't be doing again.

"No, no, not in this condition. Being that this is the second time it's been flooded out, it's just going to be that much more rott and mold that would have festered... We're packing up what we can salvage. We'll wait and see how the flood insurance pays out. Then look for a new place to live," said Gehrcke.

Gehrcke is content with cutting his losses, but that will harder for his neighbors.

"You just can't pickup either and leave either you know. We have too much here, too many memories," said Pauline Davis, who's entire basement flooded.

David and Pauline Davis have lived in their house for 60 years. When asked if they would leave their home, the couple said they wouldn't because their house wouldn't sell on the open market.

"Would you buy it?" said David.

"That's just it nobody will buy it," said Pauline.

Without flood insurance they estimate the repairs to their home will be about $12,000, which they have to pay by themselves.

"Scrap the bottom of the barrel again," said David.

"We been there before. We thought it was bad then but now that we're that much older it's really bad," said Pauline.

"It's very expensive that's all I can say before I start crying," said David.

