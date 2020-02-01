January 2020 was one of the warmest on record in Mid-Michigan

(2/1/2020) - January 2020 has finished as one of the warmest on record in Mid-Michigan.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that the month saw an average temperatures of 32 degrees at Flint Bishop International Airport. That makes this year the 4th warmest on record in Flint.

The average temperature of 32 degrees is nearly 10 degrees above average for the month.

At MBS Airport, January saw an average temperature of 30.4 degrees, which makes it the 6th warmest on record.

The average temperature of 30.4 degrees is about 8.2 degrees above average.

The month saw above average snowfall in Flint with 14 inches of snow, which is around one inch above average. For the Tri-Cities, just under 10 inches fell, which is about 2 inches below average.

Ice cover on the Great Lakes has been extremely low as well. Latest data from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory shows that on January 31, ice cover was at 10.7 percent, which is far lower than the 47.9 percent that was seen on that date last year.