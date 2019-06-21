Jeff Neville opens up about struggle with PTSD two years after Bishop Airport attack

(06/21/19) -

Jeff Neville provides detailed insight into his emotional state two years after he was the victim and survivor of the Bishop Airport terror attack on June 21, 2017.

Amor Ftouhi may be in prison for the rest of his life, sentenced in April, but Neville, too, has lifelong scars that are both physical and mental.

"You're dealing with everything in your life...into a huge mess of stew that is...it's problematic. That's why you better deal with it," Neville said.

The retired police lieutenant opens up like never before about not being able to wear his uniform again, about learning that it’s not always good to compartmentalize and about how he chose to confront PTSD head on. Neville also let's us see him in his new work environment as a realtor.

"If I can help people with a problem, doesn't matter if I'm in a uniform at the airport or not, I can still get great satisfaction out of that," Neville said.

Neville explains how his time with police psychologist, LaMaurice Gardner, has helped him. Gardner, through Neville's experience, explains why it's important for law enforcement officers to get help.

"Unfortunately, cop culture is a culture that encourages officers to hold that information in, to hold it in, to not address the problem, or worse yet, drown it with alcohol," Gardner said. "To come and see somebody like me goes against cop culture and that's what got me into law enforcement in the first place."

Gardner became a reserve deputy in order to better understand his clients.

