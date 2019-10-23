Jenna Schroeder becomes 4th woman on NBA referee staff

(10/23/2019) - Jenna Schroeder of Clio has been added to the NBA's full-time refereeing staff.

She becomes the fourth female official on the league's roster, joining Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Natalie Sago.

Schroeder is scheduled to work her first game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Schroeder is a Clio native who received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University in 2009. She played as a guard for the Cardinals from 2006 to 2007, where she averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2 steals in 25 games.

Schroeder has three years of experience in the G League and two in the WNBA. She also has spent seven seasons as a college official in the Atlantic Coast, Big East, Atlantic 10 and American Athletic conferences.

NBA vice president and head of referee development Monty McCutchen said Tuesday that Schroeder has shown the "requisite skill on the court and the knowledge of our rules to earn an opportunity to officiate NBA regular-season games."

Schroeder will continue to work some G League games as well, as is standard for all NBA referees with less than four years of service. She is the sixth woman to be a full-time referee in league history, joining the three other active colleagues, Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)