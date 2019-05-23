Jersey Mike's Subs coming to Mid-Michigan with new Fenton location next week

(5/23/2019) - Jersey Mike's Subs is entering the Mid-Michigan dining market next week with a new location in Fenton.

The fast-growing chain is bringing its fast casual sandwiches to 3409 Owen Road on May 29. Diners can get a free sub from May 29 to June 2 with one of 10,000 coupons being circulated through the community.

The free sub coupons can be redeemed with a minimum $2 donation to Fenton High School athletics, Fenton Middle School or the Fenton Center of Hope.

“This will be our first Jersey Mike’s store,” said owner Alan Balen. “The team, my family and I genuinely believe that Jersey Mike’s is the best of the best. Not only in the quality of the product, but also the brand itself.”

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide. There are several locations around Metro Detroit, but the Fenton location will be the first for Mid-Michigan.

Jersey Mike's in Fenton will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week.

The chain offers a range of hot or cold sub sandwiches and wraps with ham, turkey, chicken, pastrami, roast beef and Italian meats. Toppings include fresh vegetables, cheeses and a signature blend of vinegar, oil and spices.

Kids meals and catering are available.

Jersey Mike's believes in giving back to the communities where it has shops. The chain's restaurants have raised $41 million for charities in their towns since 2010, including $7.3 million during its Month of Giving in March.