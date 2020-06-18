Jersey Mike's Subs location opening in Grand Blanc Township next week

(6/18/2020) - A new Jersey Mike's Subs location is opening in Grand Blanc Township on June 24.

The sandwich shop at 1054 E. Hill Road near Fenton Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week with a menu of cold and hot sub sandwiches.

The Grand Blanc Township store is owned by father and son Alan and Michael Balen.

The new Jersey Mike's location will offer outdoor dining, carryout and delivery initially while the indoor dining tables are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A grand opening will take place when normal operations start.

Jersey Mike's has 2,500 locations open or under development, including a location on Owen Road in Fenton that opened just over a year ago. The chain was founded in 1956.