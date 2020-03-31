JoAnn Fabrics stores close after attorney general rules them non-essential

(3/31/2020) - JoAnn Fabrics stores in Michigan are closing to walk-in customers after Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled they are not an essential business.

The craft and fabric retailer asked to remain open during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order because it sells raw materials used to sew face masks, gowns, scrubs and other health care protective equipment.

However, Nessel ruled that JoAnn Fabrics can continue selling the same products online by shipping from its stores and distribution centers. So the storefronts are not necessary to remain open to the public.

“I can appreciate the desire of businesses that want to remain open and provide their customers with the same products and services they have come to expect from these retailers, but there must be common sense protections in place during this global health emergency,” Nessel said.

She sent the company a letter Monday with her opinion that they should close. JoAnn Fabrics remains open for online sales, but their stores had closed to walk-in customers by Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank JoAnn Fabrics for its quick response to our letter and for putting the health and safety of Michigan’s residents first in making this decision,” Nessel said.