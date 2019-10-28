Job fair Tuesday & Wednesday; Up to 250 positions for Shiawassee County solar farm

(10/28/19) - A two-day job fair in Shiawassee County this week was scheduled to include up to 250 jobs for a solar farm project.

McCarthy Building Companies said it was serving as a general contractor for the developer Ranger Power and would be in town to meet with applicants.

Workers were needed to begin the project for Assembly Solar.

The $250 million solar farm development was in Hazelton and Venice Townships.

Job fair organizers said pay would start at $15 per hour, and could be more depending on experience.

They said additional benefits included medical, paid time off, retirement savings, and seven paid holidays starting in 2020.

Organizers said positions included pile drivers, general labor, operator / forklift driver, and survey / layout.

The work project was expected to last into 2021.

Applicants were invited to meet with McCarthy representatives on Tuesday, October 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at GST Michigan Works at 1975 W. M-21 in Owosso.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, a job fair was running from 3:00 – 6:00 at the Owosso Armory at 215 North Water Street.

The event was scheduled to continue Wednesday morning at the armory from 8:00 till noon.

Applicants were asked to bring a resume and be prepared for a brief interview.

