Joe Biden planning day in Michigan before primary election

(3/9/2020) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit Michigan on Monday, a day ahead of Michigan's primary election on Tuesday.

He'll be stopping in Flint after a morning visit to Grand Rapids. After that stop in Flint, the Democratic candidate ill be heading to Detroit in the evening to attend a "Get Out the Vote" event at 7 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris also will be in attendance. Harris' endorsement joins several other prominent Democratic endorsements, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin and former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Biden's visit comes hours after Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley officially gave him his endorsement, along with his wife, State House candidate Cynthia Neeley.

Cynthia Neeley will appear on Tuesday's ballot as the Democratic candidate for the 34th District State House seat, along with Republican Adam Ford.

Count on ABC12 News for full coverage on Biden's visit and preparations for the Michigan primary.