Joshua Rosebush gets more than 7 decades in prison for shooting police officer

(11/27/2019) - The man convicted of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer won't be getting out of prison any time soon.

A Saginaw County judge sentenced Joshua Rosebush late Wednesday to a minimum of 75 years in prison. He would be 105 years old before he can get out of prison.

Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello sentenced Rosebush to a minimum of 75 years and a maximum of 115 years for shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig back on Jan. 22.

In early October, a jury convicted Rosebush of 26 crimes. The most serious was attempted murder for shooting Officer Koenig.

He was also convicted of stealing two trucks and a van, several gun crimes and for his standoff with Shiawassee County Det. Lt. Scott Shenk.

Before Rosebush received his sentence, two people shared how their lives were affected.

First was the woman whose truck was stolen and used during the shooting. Second was a Saginaw Township police sergeant speaking on behalf of Koenig.

Sgt. Michele Fleming ended her statement by telling Rosebush “nighty, night,” which is what Rosebush said to Koenig before shooting him during the Jan. 22 traffic stop.