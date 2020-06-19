Judge: All indoor gyms and fitness centers can reopen in Michigan

(6/19/2020) - A federal judge in Michigan has ruled that indoor gyms can reopen next Thursday.

The opinion was part of a lawsuit filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities and Trainers, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The judge says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had the right to order all gyms closed when the coronavirus pandemic started. But now that some businesses are allowed to reopen, ordering gyms to remain closed is arbitrary.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers in most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula have been closed since March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor gyms and training facilities in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can be open, because those areas have advanced to Phase 5 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's six-part reopening plan.

She hopes to move all of Michigan to Phase 5 by Fourth of July weekend, which likely would allow indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen statewide.

Whitmer's office issued a statement Friday afternoon disagreeing with the judge's ruling. She plans to appeal the case to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to force gyms to remain closed.

The statement says:

"With this ruling, the court is playing a dangerous role it should not play: second-guessing and upending the data-informed decisions that have saved thousands of lives in Michigan.

The idea that gyms – with their high levels of heavy respiratory activity, shared indoor spaces, and shared surfaces – might be one of the later businesses to come back online in the midst of this global pandemic is hardly surprising and highly sensible."