Judge Considers Throwing Out Confession

(8/1/2019) - A Saginaw County judge is deciding whether to allow a confession in the case of a man accused of shooting a police officer.

30 year old Joshua Rosebush faces 26 criminal charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.

Officer Koenig survived the shooting, but has yet to return to duty.

Rosebush was shot by police in the face and shoulder and arrested later that day.

He was taken to a Lansing hospital.

Michigan State Police Trooper Christoper Kane testified he was with Rosebush after the suspected shooter was admitted to Sparrow Hospital.

According to Kane, Det. Sgt. Dave Rivard arrived and read Rosebush his Miranda Rights.

Rosebush said something to indicate he wanted a lawyer.

Rivard left the hospital room, but a short time later, Rosebush spoke to Kane again.

According to Kane, Rosebush then said he wanted to talk to a detective.

Rivard testified that he came back into the room and asked Rosebush if he wanted to talk to him.

Earlier court hearings indicate Rosebush admitted in that conversation that he shot Officer Koenig.

But Rosebush's attorney, Rod O'Farrell wants to know why Rivard didn't ask Rosebush about why he changed his mind about wanting a lawyer.

Rivard says he read Rosebush his Miranda Rights a second time.

O'Farrell believes Rosebush was denied right to counsel.

He believes his client was on medication and had just been shot and the confession should be suppressed.

Two Sparrow Hospital medical personnel who treated Rosebush say he was given some medication, but did not believe it interfered with his judgment.

Rivard believed Rosebush was of sound mind when spoke to him.

Judge Andre Borrello did not rule on the motion today.

A decision is expected during the week of August 5.