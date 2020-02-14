Judge Judy featuring Bay City business owner, online auction customer

(2/14/2020) - A small claims case from Bay City will be featured on "Judge Judy" Friday evening.

Kyle Pennell and his mom Teresa own an online auction company in Bay City. Recently, one of their former customers filed a lawsuit against them.

The woman was suing for $150 over a dispute involving some items she was selling. The "Judge Judy" production team saw the lawsuit and flew both sides to Los Angeles, so they could hash it out on the national show.

"It was very intimidating. I was a little bit nervous going out there," Pennell said. "I have my own issues with being nervous, I was just trying not to pass out as I was standing up there."

He was mostly concerned with how "Judge Judy" Sheindlin would react to his arguments.

"It was scary of course, because she can kind of tear you apart," Pennell said. "I just stood there was quiet and hope she didn't tear us apart and she didn't."

He will appear on the "Judge Judy" episode airing at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tune in to find out how the case ended.