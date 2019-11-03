Judge Mathis visits Flint to advocate for mayoral candidate and highlight importance of voting

(11/03/19) - On Tuesday, voters will decide on their next mayor in cities like Bay City and Burton.

In Flint on Sunday, TV and real life Judge, Greg Mathis was campaigning for one of the two mayoral candidates.

Judge Mathis is known for his courtroom TV show. While in Flint Sunday, he paid a visit to four churches, highlighting the importance of voting rather than remaining stagnant.

"They have to vote their interest. What is their interest? Making sure that their families are taken care of. Making sure they have fresh water. How do you do that? You vote and empower the people that you believe will lead your family and your households in the direction of health in this instance," Mathis said.

As for what's on the ballot, cities like Bay City, Burton, and Fenton will be electing a mayor. Grand Blanc Township is trying to get a police millage passed. The City of Flint is also asking for a 12-year, 12.5 million dollar bond to help pay for a renovation.

Then, of course, the race for mayor in Flint

"I say to you all, go with the candidate that you know and that you trust more importantly. I think we know Mayor Weaver, and I for one, trust her," Mathis said.

State Representative Sheldon Neeley says Judge Mathis does not live in this community therefore does not have to go through the suffering that residents have to go through or pay the high rate for water in the city.

He wants residents to know why they should vote him as Flint's next mayor.

"One of the first things we're going to do is have a moratorium on water shutoffs. No more water shutoffs until we figure it out. We're going to be doing a financial audit making sure the money that's come to this community is being used and executed upon for their well-being and their benefit. If they want trust and transparency, a vote for Neeley would get it," Neeley said.

Judge Mathis says he's a community activist, and he'll continue to fight for what he believes is right.

"I believe that the platform I've been given should be used to advance a community, particularly the poor, and those in need of assistance from the government and corporate America, and hold them all accountable," Mathis said.

