Judge allows 4 Flint mayor candidates on ballot despite paperwork errors

(6/17/2019) - Flint Mayor Karen Weaver didn't answer whether she changed her name in the past 10 years.

Three Flint mayor candidates who made errors on their filing paperwork will be allowed on the August Primary ballot.

State Rep. Sheldon Neeley inaccurately claimed he's an incumbent judge.

Gregory Eason checked boxes indicating he's not a U.S. citizen and not eligible to run for mayor.

But all three will appear on the ballot for the Flint mayoral primary in August, along with Don Pfeiffer, after a ruling Monday from Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah.

He lifted a temporary restraining order against printing ballots for the August Primary after deciding errors on the candidates' filing paperwork either wasn't serious enough to keep their names out of the race or were corrected quickly enough.

Pfeiffer filed the lawsuit last week seeking to have the three other candidates' names omitted from the ballot, leaving only his name.

Farah ruled that Weaver's and Neeley's errors were not "fatal mistakes" that should keep them off the ballot. He ruled that both mistakes were simple errors and don't disqualify them.

Farah ruled that Eason filed amended paperwork clearing up the errors in a timely fashion, so he can appear on the ballot.

Pfeiffer left the courtroom quickly after the rulings and could not immediately be reached for comment. Eason was relieved to have the situation cleared up while Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was disappointed by the rulings.