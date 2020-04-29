Judge allows Nestle to pump more water from Michigan well

(4/29/2020) - A bottled water company has won a key decision in its effort to pump more water from a well in western Michigan.

An administrative law judge last week upheld a state permit. It allows Nestle Waters North America to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well near Evart in Osceola County.

That's a 60% increase over current levels.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians had challenged a permit approved in 2018 by Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.

Critics say increased pumping will harm the environment in the Chippewa Creek watershed. Nestle disagrees and has defended its scientific work.

