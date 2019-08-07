Judge allows Rosebush confession as evidence in police officer's shooting

(8/7/2019) - A confession from the man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer will be allowed to be heard in a trial.

The attorney for Joshua Rosebush wanted his client's hospital bed confession suppressed because Rosebush at first indicated he wanted an attorney present, but then changed his mind.

Judge Andre Borrello has denied the motion, so the confession will be allowed as evidence at trial.

Rosebush is accused of shooting Officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop in January. That led to an alleged day-long crime spree through Saginaw, Genesee and Shiawassee counties.

Rosebush was arrested after a Shiawassee County sheriff's lieutenant fired shots at him, hitting Rosebush in the face.

Koenig continues to recover from his injuries.