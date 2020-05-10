Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Flint security guard

(5-10-20) - The man accused of killing a Flint security guard was denied bond Saturday when he faced a judge.

Ramonyea Bishop appeared at the hearing through cameras. The 23-year-old is facing first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in the death of 43-year-old Calvin 'Duper' Munerlyn.

Munerlyn was a devoted dad and well known in the community.

Prosecutors also charged Bishop's stepfather, 44-year-old Larry Teague, in Munerlyn's death. They said on May 1, the two showed up at Family Dollar on East 5th Avenue after Munerlyn refused service to their family member for not wearing a mask. The face-covering was required by the state in the pandemic and was also a Family Dollar policy.

Investigators said the two were on the run for a week before being arrested. Prosecutors said Bishop was arrested in Bay City, and Teague was arrested in Houston, Texas with two people who helped him get away.

Bishop's sister, 24-year-old Brya Bishop, was also in jail. She was accused of helping the two men escape.

The mother of the Bishops, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, is facing a charge of 1st-degree premeditated murder in Munerlyn's death.