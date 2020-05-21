Judge denies preliminary injunction against Owosso barber, allowing him to stay open

(5/21/2020) - A Shiawassee County judge again sided with Owosso barber Karl Manke, allowing him to remain open while legal action continues in the courts.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office sought a temporary injunction, which would have forced Manke to close immediately while legal action against him continues in court.

He reopened his barbershop on May 4 in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Owosso Police Department issued a warning and two citations to Manke for violating the order. Then the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended Manke's professional license.

Judge Matthew Stewart on Thursday denied the attorney general's request for a temporary injunction because he believes state regulators can't prove Manke is creating an imminent health violation.