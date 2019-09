(09/28/19)- A judge has dismissed a murder charge against a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his mother in their southern Michigan home.

St. Joseph County Family Division Judge David Tomlinson made the ruling Friday.

Under state law, the boy was presumed incompetent for trial because he's not yet 10.

The boy was accused of the May 6 shooting at the family's home near Sturgis