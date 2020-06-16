Judge orders immediate inspection of Edenville Dam to determine risk

(6/16/2020) - A federal judge is ordering the owners of the failed Edenville Dam to inspect the structure immediately.

The Detroit News is reporting that a U.S. District Court judge wants the owners to determine if the remnants of the dam pose a risk to people downstream.

The judge also accused the owners of "slow-walking" the inspection.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office sued Boyce Hydro, which owns the dams, and several of its managers last week for damages to property and natural resource caused by the collapse of the Edenville Dam.

State officials say Boyce Hydro did not take action after several inspections dating back to the 1990s noted structural deficiencies, including inadequate spillway capacity.

The Edenville Dam failed on May 19 after days of heavy rainfall, sending much of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River. That caused the Sanford Dam to fail downstream.

Since the record-breaking floods in late May, state regulators have asked Boyce Hydro to inspect what's left of the Edenville Dam on the Tobacco River side, but they claim the company has failed to carry out the request.

Boyce Hydro filed an inspection report with the court late last week noting a number of problems, according to the Detroit News. But the judge wants a new inspection this week to determine whether immediate action is necessary to protect the public.